Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber mistaken for Justin Bieber on baseball card

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber, who is not related to singer Justin Bieber, is the reigning MLB All-Star Game MVP. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber was misidentified as singer Justin Bieber on a Topps trading card.

Shane, the reigning MLB All-Star Game MVP, is not the pop star responsible for "Baby" and "Love Yourself." The 24-year-old pitcher shared a picture of the erroneous baseball card on his Twitter account Saturday evening.

The error came in the fact section, where the card told readers "Justin is particularly comfortable on the road, where he went a team-record 7-0 and was undefeated in 11 starts."

"Nice," Shane tweeted at Topps.

Topps replied, "Is it too late to say sorry," a reference to Bieber's -- Justin, not Shane -- song "Sorry."

Bieber entered play Sunday with a 10-4 record and a 3.40 ERA in 23 games (22 starts) this year. He leads the league with two complete game shutouts.

Bieber is 21-9 with a 3.92 ERA since debuting in May 2018.