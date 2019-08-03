New York Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion headed to injured list

Yankees first baseman Edwin Encarnacion was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a fractured wrist. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees placed first baseman Edwin Encarnacion on the 10-day injured list due to a fractured right wrist.

The team announced the move before the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox.

During the Yankees' first game against the Red Sox, Encarnacion was struck on the bottom of his right hand by an 87-mph slider from Josh Smith in the eighth inning. New York trainer Steve Donohue and manager Aaron Boone evaluated the slugger, but he remained in the game and took his base.

After Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres grounded out in the next at-bat, Encarnacion was taken in for X-rays, which came back negative. Later, a CT scan revealed the broken wrist.

Encarnacion has a .240 batting average with 30 home runs and 76 RBIs this season.

The Yankees recalled Mike Ford from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding roster move.