Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belts two bombs vs. Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 13 home runs in 79 games this season. New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso leads all rookies with 34 homers in 2019, but has played in 107 games. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two home runs -- including a 450-foot blast -- in a Toronto Blue Jays win against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Blue Jays third baseman went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored in the 11-2 triumph Thursday in Baltimore. He is now hitting .267 with 13 homers and 47 RBIs in 79 games during his rookie campaign.

Guerrero lined out in his first at-bat in the first frame before returning to the plate in the third inning. Orioles starter Asher Wojciechowski tossed in an 80.3 mph curveball for his only offering of the exchange. Guerrero mashed the off-speed pitch over the center field fence for a two-run shot. The 405-foot blast had an exit velocity of 106 mph, traveled as high as 124 feet and left the field in 6.2 seconds, according to Statcast.

Fellow star rookie Bo Bichette plated Freddy Galvis on an RBI single in the fourth frame to give Toronto a 3-0 lead. Randal Grichuk gave the Blue Jays a four-run edge with his 18th homer of the season in the fifth inning.

Jonathan Villar brought in Baltimore's first run by plating Hanser Alberto during a fifth inning ground out, before the Blue Jays returned to the plate in the next inning.

Teoscar Hernandez took a walk to begin the inning before Billy McKinney singled. Danny Jansen followed with his ninth homer of the season, giving Toronto a 7-1 lead. Guerrero came to the plate three at-bats later. The Blue Jays star contributed another RBI with a double off Orioles reliever Jimmy Yacabonis.

Guerrero returned to the plate in the eighth inning and delivered his tape-measure blast. He took a called strike from Orioles pitcher Dillon Tate before obliterating another curveball over the left field fence. The 450-foot solo shot had an exit velocity of 114 mph and left the field in 5.4 seconds.

Try Mancini responded with a solo homer for the Orioles in the bottom of the eighth inning. Billy McKinney answered in the top of the ninth inning with a two-run homer for the Blue Jays.

Toronto starter Trent Thornton picked up his fourth win of the season, allowing five hits and one run in six innings for the Blue Jays. Wojciechowski took his fourth loss of the year by allowing six hits and four runs in 4.2 innings on the hill.

Jansen went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored for the Blue Jays.

Toronto battles Baltimore in the second game of the four-game American League East series at 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday at Camden Yards. The Blue Jays (44-67) are in third place while the Orioles (36-72) sit in last place and are tied with the Detroit Tigers for the most losses in Major League Baseball.