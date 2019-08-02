Cleveland Indians place All-Star pitcher Danny Salazar on 10-day IL

Cleveland Indians pitcher Danny Salazar pitched Thursday for the first time since the 2017 postseason. File Photo by Kyle Lanzer/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Indians placed starting pitcher Danny Salazar on the 10-day injured list.

The team announced the move Friday. League sources told MLB.com that Salazar was placed on the IL due to a right groin strain.

Salazar, who pitched Thursday night for the first time since the 2017 postseason, has been plagued by injuries to his right arm in the last two seasons. He allowed two earned runs on four hits in four innings against the Houston Astros. After the contest, the right-handed pitcher said his groin was bothering him during the matchup.

"It was a battle for me [Thursday], but at least I got through four innings," Salazar told reporters. "I'm going to take it as a plus after being out of the game for nearly three years."

Salazar was an All-Star in the 2016 season, but the 29-year-old pitcher has battled injuries since. He didn't pitch last season and underwent shoulder surgery last July.

Salazar had a career-worst 4.28 ERA in the 2017 campaign. He was 5-6 and recorded 145 strikeouts in 19 starts in that season.

The Indians also placed pitcher Tyler Olson on the 10-day injured list due to a non-baseball medical condition. Hunter Wood and Phil Maton were recalled from Triple-A Columbus in corresponding roster moves.