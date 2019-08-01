New York Yankes pitcher Luis Severino has not played this season because of various injuries. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman did not make a blockbuster trade for a starting pitcher before Wednesday's trade deadline. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is comfortable with the team's chances of winning the World Series despite not adding a starting pitcher before Wednesday's trade deadline.

Cashman called the deadline "unique" when he addressed reporters Wednesday.

"It felt different. The reasons for that are hard to explain, other than the fact that I'd say most everything was out of reach from my dialogues," Cashman said. "But we stayed at it and tried to see if the prices were going to change."

The Yankees' lone trade deadline move was acquiring 20-year-old Minor League pitcher Alfredo Garcia from the Colorado Rockies. The Yankees traded reliever Joe Harvey, who was 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in nine games this year.

New York acquired first baseman/designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion from the Seattle Mariners in June. Encarnacion is hitting .226 with nine home runs and 25 RBIs in 34 games with the Yankees.

"I have total faith in Brian and their staff in that they're always going to do what's best for this organization," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "So the fact that something didn't happen means it didn't match up. We're ready to roll and move forward now that this day is officially behind us."

Cashman said he had conversations with every team except the rival Red Sox. Yankees starting pitchers have allowed 56 earned runs in their last 41 1/3 innings.

"The intent and interest has always been, 'Can I add to it?' No regrets in terms of the effort in trying to match up with others, but for various reasons it didn't work out, so I'm certainly disappointed," Cashman said.

The Yankees could receive a boost to their pitching staff in the coming weeks if All-Star Luis Severino returns from the injured list. Severino is rehabbing from a muscle injury and has not pitched this season.

Veteran left-hander CC Sabathia was placed on the injured list Sunday with right knee inflammation. He is expected to return in two weeks.

New York is 68-39 this season. The first-place Yankees have a 7 1/2 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East Division.