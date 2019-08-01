Six players, both managers suspended after Reds-Pirates brawl

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Keone Kela was suspended 10 games for his role in a brawl against the rival Reds. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball suspended six players and both managers involved in a brawl between the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates earlier this week, the league announced Thursday.

Pirates pitcher Keone Kela received the largest suspension at 10 games for "intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head" of Reds second baseman Derek Dietrich on Tuesday night. Reds pitcher Amir Garrett was suspended eight games for charging the Pirates' dugout and throwing a punch during the ninth-inning fight.

Pirates infielder José Osuna was suspended five games for "aggressive and inappropriate actions." Reds pitcher Jared Hughes, Pirates pitcher Kyle Crick and Cleveland Indians outfielder Yasiel Puig, who the Reds traded during Tuesday's game, each received three-game suspensions.

Reds manager David Bell was suspended six games for returning to the field and having Hughes intentionally throw at Pirates outfielder Starling Marte. The league also cited Bell's eight total ejections this season as a reason for an extended punishment.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle was suspended two games. Numerous other players, including Reds first baseman Joey Votto, were fined for their behavior during the brawl.

The Pirates and Reds previously fought in April after Dietrich hit a home run.

"The incidents between these two Clubs remain a source of concern, and it's reflected by the level of discipline we are handing down today," said Joe Torre, MLB's chief baseball officer. "Everyone on the field should be aware of the example they are setting for fans, particularly young people.

"I firmly expect these two managers and all others to hold their players accountable for appropriate conduct and to guide them in the right direction."

All of the suspended players have filed an appeal. They are eligible to play until the league upholds, reduces or reverses the suspension.

Bell and Hurdle are ineligible to appeal their suspensions.