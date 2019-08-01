Injured Phillies reliever David Robertson worries he might never pitch again

Former New York Yankees reliever David Robertson signed with the Philadelphia Phillies last off-season. File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher David Robertson admitted he is concerned an elbow injury could prevent him from pitching again.

Robertson, 34, told reporters Wednesday he needs surgery on a flexor tendon in his elbow. Flexor tendon surgery would require six to eight months of rehab, but Tommy John surgery -- which would replace a ligament in his elbow -- is also an option.

Tommy John surgery would likely prevent Robertson from pitching until 2021. He turns 36 in June 2021.

"If I can get everything repaired as soon as possible and get myself in rehab as soon as possible, I think I can make it back and still be a part of this organization and pitch next year," Robertson said.

Still, Robertson acknowledged his career could be over.

"Obviously, I've had those thoughts," Robertson said. "It's tough for me to deal with that."

Robertson was 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in seven games this season. He signed a three-year deal with the Phillies in January.

Robertson is 53-33 with a 2.90 ERA since debuting with the New York Yankees in 2008. He has 137 career saves and was named an American League All-Star in 2011.