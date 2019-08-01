Ex-Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer ready for 'new chapter' after trade to Reds

Trevor Bauer pitched for the Cleveland Indians for seven seasons before he was traded this week. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Former Cleveland Indians star pitcher Trevor Bauer said he is ready to begin a "new chapter" after he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds this week.

Bauer cleaned out his locker Wednesday morning. He addressed reporters and spent his final afternoon with the Indians watching their 10-4 victory over the Houston Astros from the stands.

"It's kind of odd, sad, saying bye to people," said Bauer, who is 9-8 with a 3.74 ERA in 24 starts this year. "But it's part of the industry, part of the job."

Bauer was included in a three-team trade between the Indians, Reds and San Diego Padres. Cleveland acquired outfielder Yasiel Puig from the Reds and Franmil Reyes from the Padres.

Bauer said he was disappointed the Indians, which enter play Thursday only three games behind the first-place Minnesota Twins in the AL Central Division, traded him in a pennant race. The Reds are 50-56 this season and 6 1/2 games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central Division.

"I was really enjoying being part of that group and kind of dealing with the adversity we were dealt with and getting back to the point we had gotten to and getting excited for the stretch run," Bauer said.

"So I guess that part of it wasn't ideal, being taken out of it. You always want to go out there and fight and stay in the fight with all your guys."

Bauer's final start with the Indians will be remembered for him throwing a ball over the center-field wall in anger. Indians manager Terry Francona said Tuesday he doesn't want that to be how Indians fans remember Bauer, who went 67-53 with a 3.89 ERA in seven seasons with the franchise.

Bauer said fans can make their own decisions on how to remember him.

"There are good parts and bad parts and middle parts about everybody," he said. "And what I would like to be known as is just someone who is true to himself and passionate about the game. [I] tried to help as many people as I could in my time here. Tried to move things forward and make people's lives around me better, make the game better."