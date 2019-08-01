Athletics' Matt Chapman hits game-winning home run against Brewers

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman has 24 home runs this season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman ended a 1-for-30 slump with a game-winning, two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Chapman crushed the first pitch he saw from Brewers All-Star reliever Josh Hader over the center-field wall at RingCentral Coliseum. The home run, Chapman's 24th of the year, gave Oakland a 4-3 lead in an eventual 5-3 victory.

Hader allowed a walk-off home run to Oakland's Matt Olson on Tuesday night. Oakland added another run later in the eighth on Jurickson Profar's sacrifice fly.

Chapman hadn't homered since July 16 before going deep Thursday afternoon. He has only two home runs since July 1.

Chapman is hitting .262 with 24 home runs and 64 RBIs this season. He was named an All-Star for the first time last month.

Oakland moved to 62-48 with Thursday's victory. The Athletics are tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for the American League's second Wild Card spot.

Milwaukee is 57-53 this season. The Brewers are 1 1/2 games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central Division.

The Brewers are one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals for the National League's second Wild Card spot.