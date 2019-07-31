Corey Dickerson is hitting .317 with four home runs in 2019. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to acquire outfielder Corey Dickerson from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Dickerson, 30, is hitting .317 with four home runs and 25 RBIs in 43 games this season. He missed over two months with a shoulder injury.

The Pirates are acquiring a player to be named later and international bonus money, according to The Athletic and USA Today.

Dickerson is a career .285 hitter with 107 home runs and 336 RBIs since debuting with the Colorado Rockies in 2013. He made the All-Star Game with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017 and hit .300 in his first season with the Pirates last year.

Philadelphia is 56-50 this season. The Phillies trail the first-place Atlanta Braves by 6 1/2 games in the NL East Division. Philadelphia is in a three-way tie for the National League's top Wild Card spot.

Pittsburgh is 47-61 this season. The Pirates are 10 games behind the Phillies in the National League Wild Card race.