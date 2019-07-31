Veteran starting pitcher Tanner Roark is 6-7 with a 4.24 ERA this season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics have agreed to acquire starting pitcher Tanner Roark from the Cincinnati Reds.

Roark, 32, is 6-7 with a 4.24 ERA in 21 starts this year. He was in his first season with the Reds after spending his first six seasons with the Washington Nationals.

The Reds are expected to acquire Minor League outfielder Jameson Hannah, according to MLB Network and USA Today.

Roark is 70-61 with a 3.66 ERA since debuting in 2013. He has a 3.86 ERA in three career postseason starts.

Oakland is 61-47 this season. The Athletics are two games behind the Cleveland Indians for the American League's second Wild Card spot.

Cincinnati entered play Wednesday with a 49-56 record. The Reds trail the first-place St. Louis Cardinals by 7 1/2 games in the NL Central Division.