Milwaukee Brewers to acquire pitcher Drew Pomeranz from San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz is 2-9 with a 5.68 ERA this year. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- The Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to acquire veteran starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz from the San Francisco Giants.

Pomeranz, 30, is 2-9 with a 5.68 ERA in 21 games (17 starts) this season. Pomeranz has struggled the last two seasons after going 17-6 with a 3.32 ERA in 32 starts for the Boston Red Sox in 2017.

The Giants are expected to acquire 25-year-old infielder Mauricio Dubon, according to MLB.com and The Athletic. MLB Pipleine rates Dubon as Milwaukee's No. 3 prospect.

Milwaukee will also receive relief pitcher Ray Black, who has a 4.50 ERA in two games this year. Black was 2-2 with a 6.17 ERA in 26 games for the Giants last season.

Pomeranz is 46-57 with a 4.09 ERA since debuting with the Colorado Rockies in 2011.

The Brewers and Giants are separated by only 1 1/2 games in the NL Wild Card race. Milwaukee is 56-52 and one game behind the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies for the National League's second Wild Card spot.