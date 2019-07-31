Veteran starting pitcher Zack Greinke has a 2.90 ERA this season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros have agreed to acquire veteran starting pitcher Zack Greinke from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for four Minor League prospects.

Greinke, 35, is 10-4 with a 2.90 ERA in 22 starts this season. He allowed two runs in five innings against the Yankees on Wednesday afternoon.

The Diamondbacks acquired first baseman/outfielder Seth Beer, pitchers J.B. Bukauskas and Corbin Martin, and infielder Josh Rojas, according to ESPN and MLB.com. Beer, Bukauskas and Martin are considered the Diamondbacks' third, fourth and fifth-best prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

Greinke is 197-122 since debuting in 2004. He is a six-time All-Star and won the American League Cy Young Award in 2009.

Geinke is under contract through the 2021 season.

Houston is 69-39 this season. The first-place Astros have an eight-game lead over the Oakland Athletics in the AL West Division.

Arizona entered Wednesday with a 54-54 record. The Diamondbacks are three games out of first place in the NL Wild Card race.