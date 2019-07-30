July 30 (UPI) -- Toronto Blue Jays closer Ken Giles, a trade target of teams, has been unavailable to pitch in recent days due to elbow soreness.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo told reporters Monday that Giles was dealing with right elbow inflammation. The pitcher was unavailable to throw Sunday and won't be used until returning to full health.

"He's working through it. If he's not 100 percent, we're not going to pitch him," Montoyo said.

Giles has been the subject of trade talks ahead of Wednesday's trade deadline. The closer's elbow ailment could cause the Blue Jays to wait until the off-season to deal him.

The right-handed pitcher has been working through his elbow injury since June. He spent 10 days on the injured list last month due to the same injury.

ROSTER MOVE: We've reinstated RHP Ken Giles from the 10-day IL and optioned RHP Justin Shafer to the @BuffaloBisons. pic.twitter.com/hUfqA2UZ9v— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 20, 2019

Giles, 28, has 14 saves in 15 opportunities with a 1.54 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 35 innings this season. He is under club control through 2020, giving the Blue Jays flexibility on a possible trade.

Since making his MLB debut in 2014, Giles has recorded 105 saves with a 2.68 ERA and 447 strikeouts in 329 1/3 innings with the Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros and Blue Jays.