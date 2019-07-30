San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. has 18 home runs and 44 RBIs this season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres sluggers Fernando Tatis Jr. and Franmil Reyes made history against the Baltimore Orioles, becoming the first players in franchise history to start a game with back-to-back home runs on the first two pitches they saw.

During their 8-1 victory Monday over the Orioles, the Padres blasted five home runs. The five homers tied the franchise's single-game record at Petco Park.

In the bottom of the first inning, Tatis sent a 94-mph fastball from Orioles starting pitcher David Hess over the left-field fence. His 400-foot blast marked his 18th home run of this season.

In the next at-bat, Reyes demolished another fastball from Hess that gave the Padres a 2-0 lead only two pitches into the game. Reyes' solo shot traveled 433 feet to straightaway center.

The Padres had only opened a game with back-to-back home runs once in franchise history before Monday, but they didn't occur on consecutive pitches. Marvell Wynne, Tony Gwynn and John Kruk belted back-to-back-to-back homers against Giants starter Jim Gott in 1987.

Eric Hosmer added a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a three-run shot in the seventh. Luis Urias launched an opposite-field home run in the fourth inning, his first homer of the season.

RELATED Pittsburgh Pirates trade Jordan Lyles to Milwaukee Brewers

In 16 seasons at Petco Park, the Padres have hit five home runs in a single game five times. The most recent five-homer outing came June 29 against the St. Louis Cardinals.