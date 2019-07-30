July 30 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres sluggers Fernando Tatis Jr. and Franmil Reyes made history against the Baltimore Orioles, becoming the first players in franchise history to start a game with back-to-back home runs on the first two pitches they saw.
During their 8-1 victory Monday over the Orioles, the Padres blasted five home runs. The five homers tied the franchise's single-game record at Petco Park.
In the bottom of the first inning, Tatis sent a 94-mph fastball from Orioles starting pitcher David Hess over the left-field fence. His 400-foot blast marked his 18th home run of this season.
In the next at-bat, Reyes demolished another fastball from Hess that gave the Padres a 2-0 lead only two pitches into the game. Reyes' solo shot traveled 433 feet to straightaway center.
The Padres had only opened a game with back-to-back home runs once in franchise history before Monday, but they didn't occur on consecutive pitches. Marvell Wynne, Tony Gwynn and John Kruk belted back-to-back-to-back homers against Giants starter Jim Gott in 1987.
Eric Hosmer added a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a three-run shot in the seventh. Luis Urias launched an opposite-field home run in the fourth inning, his first homer of the season.
In 16 seasons at Petco Park, the Padres have hit five home runs in a single game five times. The most recent five-homer outing came June 29 against the St. Louis Cardinals.