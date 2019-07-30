Former Miami Marlins pitcher David Phelps had a 3.63 ERA in 17 relief appearances with the Toronto Blue Jays this season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- The Toronto Blue Jays traded right-handed relief pitcher David Phelps and cash considerations to the Chicago Cubs for minor league pitcher Thomas Hatch.

The teams announced the trade Tuesday. The Blue Jays agreed to send cash to the Cubs to offset some of Phelps' remaining contract figures this season, which includes a $2.5 million base salary for the year, a $1 million club option for 2020 and multiple performance bonuses.

"Very aggressive sort," Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. "Very physical, aggressive, let's-go kind of guy. It's going to be wonderful to work with him [Wednesday]."

Phelps, 32, suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow during a spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels in March 2018. He had surgery a few days later and didn't return to the major leagues until last month.

Phelps recorded a 3.63 ERA in 17 relief appearances with the Blue Jays. He was 0-for-2 in save opportunities with the club.

In seven seasons with the New York Yankees (2012-14), Miami Marlins (2015-17), Seattle Mariners (2017) and Blue Jays, he has a 30-33 record and 3.88 ERA across 245 games.

Chicago moved left-hander Xavier Cedeno to the 60-day injured list to create a spot on the 40-man roster. The Cubs also placed right-handed reliever Pedro Strop on the 10-day IL with left neck tightness and called up pitcher Duane Underwood from Triple-A Iowa.