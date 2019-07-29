New York Mets starting pitcher Jason Vargas (pictured) was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies for minor league catcher Austin Bossart. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies acquired left-handed pitcher Jason Vargas in a trade with the New York Mets on Monday.

The Phillies announced the club received minor league catcher Austin Bossart in the deal. Philadelphia also received cash considerations in the trade.

Vargas, 36, is owed about $2.6 million of his $8 million salary for the remainder of the 2019 season. His contract also includes an $8 million club option for 2020 with a $2 million buyout.

Vargas has a 6-5 record with a 4.01 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) this season. In his last 12 starts, he went 5-3 with a 3.34 ERA.

The Phillies (55-50) trail the first-place Atlanta Braves by 6 1/2 games in the National League East. Philadelphia entered Monday with a 4.59 combined ERA from its starting pitchers, the fifth-worst mark in MLB.

Monday's agreement between the Mets and the Phillies is the second trade in as many days for New York. The Mets agreed to a trade Sunday with the Toronto Blue Jays to acquire pitcher Marcus Stroman.