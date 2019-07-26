Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is now hitting .315 with 23 home runs and 80 RBIs this season. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 19-3, scoring their largest margin of victory in the history of the rivalry series.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts hit two home runs in the lopsided triumph Thursday at Fenway Park in Boston. Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello allowed six hits and three runs in six innings to pick up his ninth win of the season.

"We've been rolling for a while now offensively," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters. "We feel that we can go toe to toe with whoever, [any] other offenses. We're leading the big leagues in runs scored and for two months we were talking about how inconsistent we were, but we feel good about it."

Bogaerts hit his first home run of the game in the bottom of the first inning. The three-run shot traveled 451 feet and had an exit velocity of 112 mph, according to Statcast. Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts followed with two-run doubles, pushing Boston's early lead to 7-0.

The Yankees responded in the top of the second inning. Gleyber Torres hit and RBI single before D.J. LeMahieu took a walk with the bases loaded for New York's first two runs.

Boston erupted again in the fourth frame, plating five more runs. Rafael Devers led off the bottom of the fourth inning with his 21st home run of the season. Michael Chavis brought in Bogaerts with an RBI double. Mitch Moreland also scored Chavis and Andrew Benintendi on a double, pushing the Red Sox lead to 11-2.

Kyle Higashioka plated the Yankees' final run with a solo homer in the top of the fifth frame. The Red Sox added more insurance in the bottom of the inning.

Benintendi singled in Bogaerts. Chavis followed with another RBI double. Christian Vazquez plated Benintendi on a ground out, giving Boston a 15-3 edge.

Devers doubled for the Red Sox in the sixth inning, scoring Mookie Betts. Boston plated its final three runs in the eighth inning. Sandy Leon hit a two-run homer and Bogaerts hit solo shot to make the score final.

Bogaerts was 4-for-6 with four RBIs, four runs scored and a strikeout in the win. Bradley went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk for Boston.

The Red Sox host the Yankees at 7:10 p.m. EDT Friday in Boston.