Orioles outfielder records save in 16-inning win vs. Angels

July 26 (UPI) -- Baltimore Orioles outfielder Stevie Wilkerson became the first position player to record a save in Major League Baseball history during a 10-8 win against the Los Angeles Angels.

Wilkerson pitched a perfect 16th inning in the victory Thursday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. Orioles infielder Jonathan Villar hit a two-run homer in the top of the inning for the go-ahead runs in the win.

Wilkerson entered the game as the Orioles' 10th pitcher. He forced the Angels' Brian Goodwin to fly out to center field in his first exchange. He followed by getting Kole Calhoun to ground out. He ended the game by getting Albert Pujols to fly out to center field. Wilkerson's fastest pitch was 56 mph.

Justin Upton gave the Angels a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, scoring Mike Trout on a sacrifice fly. Anthony Santander tied the score with an RBI single in the fourth frame. Renato Nunez gave the Orioles a 2-1 advantage with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Calhoun gave the Angels a 4-2 lead with a three-urn double in the bottom of the seventh inning. Baltimore responded with two runs in the eight inning, tying the score at 4-4.

Baltimore's Trey Mancini hit his 23rd home run of the season in the ninth frame. Angels slugger Brian Goodwin sent the game to extra innings with a solo shot in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Each team plated three runs in the 15th inning, before Villar headed to the plate as the fourth batter of the 16th inning. The Orioles infielder took two balls from Angels reliever Griffin Canning. He then smoked an 89.8 mph slider over the right center field fence for his 12th home run of the season. The two-run shot traveled 396 feet and had an exit velocity of 102 mph, according to Statcast.

Wilkerson then entered the game and put the Angels away on 14 pitches, picking up a historic save. Hanser Alberto and Pedro Severino each went 4-for-8 for Baltimore in the victory. Mike Trout went 3-for-7 with two RBIs, two runs scored, three strikeouts and a walk for the Angels.

The Angels host the Orioles at 10:07 p.m. EDT Friday in Anaheim.