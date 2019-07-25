Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell to undergo elbow surgery

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to loose bodies in his left elbow. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays star pitcher Blake Snell was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to loose bodies in his pitching elbow, the team announced.

League sources told The Athletic and the Tampa Bay Times that Snell will undergo surgery Monday to correct his left elbow issue, which could sideline him until at least September.

"I was just upset," Snell said. "Felt like this whole year has kind of been that way. Started off struggling a little bit, then got it going, and then broke my toe. Then struggled a little bit and got it going, and then this injury happened. It's just upsetting."

It's the second trip to the injured list for Snell this season. He missed two starts earlier in the year due to a toe injury.

Snell, 26, joined right-hander Tyler Glasnow as the latest Rays pitcher to land on the IL. Glasnow has been out since May because of a strained right forearm.

Snell, who is the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner, has a 6-7 record with a 4.28 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 101 innings this season. He posted a 1.64 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 22 innings over his last four starts.

The Rays (58-47) trail the first-place New York Yankees by 10 games in the AL East. Tampa Bay is one game behind the Oakland Athletics for the last wild-card spot.