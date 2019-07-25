New York Mets exploring Noah Syndergaard trade

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has a 7-5 record in 20 starts this season. He has a career-worst 4.33 ERA. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- The New York Mets are considering trading All-Star pitcher Noah Syndergaard before the MLB trade deadline.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Thursday that the Mets are listening to trade offers for Syndergaard ahead of the July 31 deadline. Along with a possible trade involving Syndergaard, the Mets are looking at extending pitcher Zack Wheeler's contract, according to The Athletic.

Syndergaard is under club control for two years and ineligible for free agency until after the 2021 season. Wheeler is scheduled to become a free agent at the end of this season.

"No, I haven't really had much of a discussion with the front office as far as the future of me being a Met," Syndergaard told reporters. "As of right now, I'm more than happy where I'm at right now and I look forward to continue to put on this jersey."

Syndergaard, 26, has struggled at times this year, posting a 7-5 record in 20 starts with a career-worst 4.33 ERA. He had a 6.35 ERA across six appearances in March and April this season, but has seen his earned-run average drop each month.

The right-hander made only 32 starts in the previous two seasons due to multiple trips to the injured list. Since entering the league as a first-round pick in the 2010 MLB Draft, he has a 44-27 record with a 3.21 lifetime ERA in 645 innings.

Wheeler, who has spent the last two weeks on the injured list due to a right shoulder injury, is 6-6 with a 4.69 ERA in 19 starts this season.

