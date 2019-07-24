New York Yankees place Gary Sanchez on injured list with groin strain

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez has a .229 batting average with 24 home runs and 58 RBIs this season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees placed All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez on the 10-day injured list due to a left groin strain.

The team announced the move Wednesday before the Yankees' game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. The club, which also optioned right-hander Jonathan Holder to Triple-A, recalled catcher Kyle Higashioka and left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in corresponding roster moves.

"It's a Grade-1 strain, so in the scale of strains, I guess it's minor," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters. "It's somewhat good news, but it's still going to need some time. We'll have to see how these next few days and week unfolds and how he's healing."

Sanchez sustained the injury after stepping awkwardly on first base while running out a ground ball during Tuesday night's contest against the Twins. He exited the game, and underwent an MRI on Wednesday that revealed the strain.

Sanchez, 26, has a .229 batting average with 24 home runs and 58 RBIs this season. Backup catcher Austin Romine, who is expected to split duties with Higashioka, started in place of Sanchez on Wednesday night versus Minnesota.

"I think you'll see a lot of both of them," Boone said. "Even though Gary being down is a blow, we feel like in Higgy we have a guy capable of not only coming up here and filling in, but a guy capable of coming up here and thriving and having an impact on us winning games."