Mets' Robinson Cano hits three homers vs. Padres

July 24 (UPI) -- New York Mets slugger Robinson Cano went 4-for-4 with three home runs in a 5-2 win against the San Diego Padres.

The trio of long balls came Tuesday at Citi Field in Queens. Cano, 36, is the oldest second baseman in Major League Baseball history to hit three home runs in a game.

Cano hit a single in the first inning before smacking a solo shot in the fourth frame. The 399-foot solo shot off Chris Paddack had an exit velocity of 105 mph and left the park in 4.8 seconds, according to Statcast. Cano returned to the plate in the sixth inning for his second homer of the game, smacking a 408-foot, two-run shot off Paddack.

Cano's second home run had an exit velocity of 104 mph and left the field in 4.6 seconds.

He returned to the plate with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Cano sent a 94.5 mph fastball over the right field fence for a 418-foot shot. The two-run blast had an exit velocity of 106 mph and left the field in five seconds. It also gave the Mets a 5-0 advantage.

Padres left fielder Hunter Renfroe plated Fernando Tatis Jr. on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning for San Diego's first run. Tatis hit an RBI double in the ninth inning, scoring Eric Hosmer for the game's final run.

Mets starter Jason Vargas picked up his fifth win of the season, allowing one run in six shutout innings. Paddack took his fifth loss of the season, allowing five hits and three runs in five innings.

The Mets host the Padres at 7:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Citi Field.