Paul Goldschmidt grand slam lifts Cardinals over Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (L) is now hitting .248 with 19 home runs and 48 RBIs in his first season with the franchise. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Paul Goldschmidt lifted the St. Louis Cardinals to a National League Central victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates by smashing a 10th-inning grand slam Monday at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

The 400 foot blast had an exit velocity of 103 mph and left the ball park in six seconds, according to Statcast. Goldschmidt's grand slam also gave St. Louis a four-run lead in what was eventually a 6-5 victory.

"I was just glad to come through right there," Goldschmidt told reporters. "I just wanted to try to find a way to win, and that's all it was."

The grand slam was Goldschmidt's only hit of the night.

St. Louis and Pittsburgh were tied at 2-2 through nine innings, with each team plating runs in the third and fourth innings. Matt Wieters gave the Cardinals their initial lead with a solo home run in the third inning. Colin Moran answered with an RBI single for the Pirates in the bottom of the third frame. Wieters also plated the Cardinals' second run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. Bryan Reynolds doubled in the Pirates' second run in the bottom of the fourth frame.

Pirates relief pitcher Clay Holmes walked Wieters to begin the 10th inning. He then struck out Jose Martinez before allowing a single to Tommy Edman. The right-handed pitcher loaded the bases by hitting Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler in the next exchange.

Goldschmidt settled in and worked a 1-2 count against Holmes. He then pummeled a 94.1 mph sinker over the wall in right center field.

Cardinals pitcher Chasen Shreve made fans sweat it out in the bottom of the 10th inning. He allowed back-to-back doubles to begin the frame, with Josh Bell plating Starling Marte on the second two-bagger. Carlos Martinez then entered the game to replace Shreve. Martinez allowed a two-run homer to Jung Ho Kang on his first pitch of the game.

He allowed a hit to Corey Dickerson in the next exchange, before allowing Kevin Newman to reach on a fielder's choice. Elias Diaz bunted into a force out at third base for the first out of the inning. Cardinals right fielder Jose Martinez threw Kevin Newman out at home for the second out. Adam Frazier flew out to right field for the final out of the victory, giving Carlos Martinez his ninth save of the season.

The Cardinals and Pirates battle again at 7:05 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Pittsburgh.