Los Angeles Dodgers unveil $100-million plan to renovate stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers' $100 million renovation plan of Dodger Stadium includes the addition of a statue honoring Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax. File Photo by Barbara Davidson/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers announced a $100 million renovation plan for Dodger Stadium on Tuesday.

The team revealed the project during a press conference that unveiled the official logo for the 2020 MLB All-Star Game.

"When we got here in 2012 we recognized then what remains true today -- the design and construction of Dodger Stadium is a work of genius," Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten told reporters. "It is the most beautiful place ever built to play or watch the game of baseball.

"But when we got here, there had been 50 years' worth of work that needed to be done to make it a 21st century ballpark. It's the third-oldest park in baseball, but it now offers all the amenities of a modern-day ballpark."

The project includes the addition of a statue honoring Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax. The monument will sit next to the stadium's statue of Jackie Robinson, which will be relocated from the left-field reserve to the entrance of the new center-field plaza during the renovations.

Other changes to Dodger Stadium, which opened in 1962, include: a new sound system, a center-field plaza spread across two acres, elevators and bridges that will connect the new pavilion standing room decks to the rest of the stadium for a complete connected walk around the park, and enclosed bars with bullpen views in the left- and right-field pavilions.

The renovations are expected to be completed before the 2020 season. The 2020 All-Star Game will be held at Dodger Stadium for the first time since 1980.