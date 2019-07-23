Late Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs remembered at private memorial service

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs passed away on July 1 at the age of 27. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this month, was remembered at a private celebration of life.

With the Angels off Monday, players and staffers joined Skaggs' family at Saint Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica, Calif. Skaggs died on July 1 at the team hotel in Southlake, Texas, at age 27.

Fourteen speakers, including Skaggs' wife, Carli, spoke to a full church that holds 900 members.

"I made a last-minute decision to speak," she said. "I didn't think I'd be able to, but Tyler's giving me some strength today. ... And as badly as I'm hurting, I consider myself blessed to have been loved by you."

Angels owner Arte Moreno and former Angels manager Mike Scioscia attended the service. Many current and former Major League players, including ex-Angels pitchers C.J. Wilson, Garrett Richards and Jered Weaver paid tribute to their former teammate.

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun missed Monday's game against the Reds to attend the service.

"It didn't matter what you knew him by," Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney said of Skaggs. "He was the same exact person to everyone in here and everyone who was lucky enough to be near him. He was a truly genuine and caring person."

The Major League Baseball Players Trust announced Monday it is donating $45,000 to the Tyler Skaggs Baseball Foundation. Skaggs wore No. 45 with the Angels from 2014 to 2019.

"Players are comforted to know that Tyler's devotion and commitment to improving the lives of others will live on through this," MLB Players Association president Tony Clark said.

The Angels all wore Skaggs' No. 45 jersey on July 12, their first home game after his death. Pitchers Felix Pena and Taylor Cole threw a combined no-hitter in a 13-0 win over the rival Seattle Mariners.

Skaggs was 28-38 with a 4.41 ERA in seven Major League seasons. He had a 7-7 record with a 4.29 ERA in 15 starts this season when he died.

Texas authorities aren't expected to announce Skaggs' cause of death until October.