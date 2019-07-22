Orioles' Wojciechowski loses no-hitter in seventh against Red Sox

July 22 (UPI) -- Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Asher Wojciechowski brought a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the rival Boston Red Sox at Camden Yards.

Wojciechowski struck out 10 Red Sox hitters in 7 1/3 scoreless innings Sunday afternoon. Both feats were career-highs for the 30-year-old pitcher.

Wojciechowski struck out nine of his first 13 batters and allowed only one base runner before Red Sox star Rafael Devers doubled to lead off the seventh. Baltimore won the game 5-0.

"That was the best outing I've ever had in the big leagues," Wojciechowski said. "It's something to enjoy, also to look back, build upon and look at as a springboard."

Baltimore's last no-hitter was a combined effort by Bob Milacki, Gregg Olson, Mark Williamson and Mike Flanagan on July 13, 1991. Jim Palmer threw the Orioles' last traditional no-no on Aug. 13, 1969.

"He's coming here with the right mindset of 'give me the ball and I want to prove to people what I can do,'" Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. "And he's doing that."

Wojciechowski is 1-3 with a 3.91 ERA and 31 strikeouts in five appearances (four starts) with the Orioles this season. Baltimore acquired him from the Indians earlier this month.