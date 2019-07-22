Giants' Mike Yastrzemski delivers walk-off home run against Mets

San Francisco Giants rookie Mike Yastrezemski (R) has nine home runs this year. Photo by sfgiants/Twitter

July 22 (UPI) -- San Francisco Giants rookie outfielder Mike Yastrzemski ended a crucial four-game series against the New York Mets with a walk-off home run.

Yastrzemski hit a 3-2 pitch from Mets reliever Robert Gsellman over the left-field wall Sunday afternoon. The home run, Yastrzemski's ninth of the year, clinched a 2-1 victory at Oracle Park.

The win pushed the Giants, who were 37-47 on July 1, to 50-50 this season. San Francisco took three of four games from the reeling Mets.

"We're a bunch of grinders right now," Yastrzemski said. "It doesn't matter whether we're playing a doubleheader or extra innings."

Yastrzemski, the grandson of Boston Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski, is hitting .259 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs in 162 at-bats this year. The 28-year-old rookie has become an important piece for the Giants since debuting May 25.

"It was either a home run or it was an out," Yastrzemski said of his home run.

The Giants are 2 1/2 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League's second Wild Card spot.