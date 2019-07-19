Brewers' Lorenzo Cain steals homer from Diamondbacks

Milwaukee Brewers center fielders Lorenzo Cain has the second-most putouts this season among National League center fielders. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain took flight again during a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks, stealing a home run from Eduardo Escobar.

Cain's home run robbery came in the first inning of the Brewers' 5-1 win Thursday at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. The Brewers went out in order in the top of the opening inning. Tim Locastro grounded out and Ketel Marte flew out in the bottom of the frame for the Brewers.

Escobar then stepped to the plate to face Brewers starter Zach Davies. The right-handed pitcher issued an 87.1 mph cutter to Escobar for his only offering of the exchange. Escobar lifted a hit to right center field. Cain jumped to his left and bolted toward the warning track.

The Brewers star tracked the ball as he jogged through the dirt. He then jumped toward the outfield fence, throwing up his gloved left hand to make a sensational catch and keeping the ball from going over the wall.

Escobar's smash had an exit velocity of 100.7 mph, according to Statcast.

Cain has had several highlight-reel home run robberies this season, including one to end the game on opening day. The two-time All-Star ranks second among National League center fielders with 191 putouts this season.

"You have trust in him," Davies told reporters. "You know that he is going to make those types of plays. He does things that other people can't do. It's impressive every single time he does it.

"I'm definitely thankful for that today."

The Brewers scored their first run on a sacrifice fly by Ryan Braun in the second inning. Jake Lamb tied the game for Arizona with an RBI single in the bottom of the second frame. The Brewers posted three runs in the eighth inning to take control of the game.

Braun hit a solo homer for the game's final score in the top of the ninth inning.

Cain was 1-for-4 at the plate in the victory. Braun was 1-for-3 with two RBIs, two strikeouts and a run scored for the Brewers. Davies picked up his eighth win of the season, allowing five hits and one run in seven innings for Milwaukee.

The Diamondbacks host the Brewers at 9:40 p.m. EDT Friday at Chase Field.