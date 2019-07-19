Angels designate former All-Star pitcher Matt Harvey for assignment

Former New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey was named an All-Star in 2013. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels pitcher Matt Harvey has been designated for assignment, the team announced Friday.

Harvey is 3-5 with a 7.09 ERA in 12 starts this season. He allowed six runs in six innings against the Houston Astros on Thursday night in Anaheim, Calif.

Harvey only struck out 39 hitters in 59 2/3 innings with the Angels. He signed a one-year, $11 million deal with the team last off-season.

The Angels also optioned pitcher Jake Jewell to Triple-A Salt Lake. Pitcher Jamie Barria and two-way player Jared Walsh, who plays first base and is a left-handed pitcher, were each recalled from the Bees in corresponding moves.

Harvey began his career with the New York Mets in 2012 and was named an All-Star in 2013. He missed all of 2014 with Tommy John surgery but went 13-8 with a 2.71 ERA in 2015.

Harvey is 19-31 with a 5.65 ERA across 400 innings since the 2016 season.

Los Angeles is 50-46 this season. The Angels are 5 1/2 games behind the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays for the American League's second Wild Card spot.