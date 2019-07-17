Phillies' Neris suspended for intentionally throwing at Dodgers' Freese

July 17 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies closer Hector Neris has been suspended three games by Major League Baseball for intentionally throwing at Los Angeles Dodgers infielder David Freese, the league announced Wednesday.

Neris hit Freese in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 9-8 Phillies victory at Citizens Bank Park. Neris took over with the Phillies leading 6-5 but allowed a go-ahead, three-run home run to the Dodgers' Matt Beaty.

Freese was the next hitter up and took a fastball between the shoulder blades. Neris and Phillies manager Gabe Kapler were both ejected.

Neris is appealing his suspension and is eligible to pitch until the matter is resolved. He was also fined an undisclosed amount.

Neris is 2-4 with a 4.08 ERA in 40 games this season. The 30-year-old has 54 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings.

Neris is 14-18 with a 3.49 ERA since debuting in 2014.

Philadelphia is 49-46 this season. The Phillies trail the first-place Atlanta Braves by eight games in the NL East Division.