Former Red Sox infielder Pumpsie Green dies at 85

July 17 (UPI) -- Former Major League infielder Elijah "Pumpsie" Green, who was the first black player in Boston Red Sox history, died Wednesday from unknown causes at the age of 85.

Green made his Major League debut as a pinch-runner on July 21, 1959. Boston was the last pre-expansion team to field a black player.

Green hit .246 with 13 home runs and 74 RBIs for the Red Sox and New York Mets from 1959 to 1963.

Green played a career-high 133 games for the Red Sox in 1960. He hit .242 with three home runs and 21 RBIs in 260 at-bats that year.

Green threw out the ceremonial first pitch before a 2009 game to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his debut. He also threw out the first pitch in 2012 for Jackie Robinson Day and was inducted into Red Sox Hall of Fame in May 2018.

A moment of silence was held before Boston's game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.