July 17 (UPI) -- Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber smacked his first career walk-off hit with a game-winning home run against the Cincinnati Reds.

Schwarber hit the 358-foot blast in the bottom of the 10th inning of the Cubs' 4-3 win Tuesday at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The long ball had an exit velocity of 100 mph and left the field in 5.9 seconds, according to Statcast.

"I was actually trying to hit a single up the middle," Schwarber told reporters. "I didn't want to get too big. I stayed up the middle, but just got under it."

The Reds used a big first inning to jump out to an early lead. Eugenio Suarez hit a solo homer in the third at-bat of the game. Nick Senzel followed with an RBI single three at-bats later. Jose Peraza made the score 3-0 with an RBI double in the next at-bat.

Robel Garcia helped the Cubs answer with a two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning. Kris Bryant tied the score with a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth frame. The score stayed tied for the next three innings, sending the game to extra innings.

Steve Cishek allowed one hit in the top of the 10th frame, but kept the Reds from taking a lead. Victor Caratini grounded out in the first at-bat of the bottom of the inning for Chicago.

Then Schwarber stepped in to face Reds relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias. The right-handed pitcher worked a 1-1 count against the Cubs leadoff hitter, before issuing a 96 mph fastball. Schwarber turned on the pitch, sending it to left center field for a game-winning blast.

Schwarber went 1-for-5 with an RBI, a run scored and a strikeout in the win. Bryant, Garcia and Anthony Rizzo each recorded two hits in the victory.

The Cubs and Reds return to the field for the final game of the National League Central series at 2:20 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Chicago.