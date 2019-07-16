July 16 (UPI) -- New York Yankees players and coaches attempted to fix Giannis Antetokounmpo's baseball swing when the Milwaukee Bucks star paid a visit to the Yankee Stadium batting cages.

The "Greek Freak" made a trip to the ballpark before the Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays Monday in New York City. The 2018-19 NBA MVP also posed for pictures on the field before the game, dwarfing even the tallest Yankees players, such as 6-foot-6 pitcher CC Sabathia.

The Bucks' 6-foot-11, 242-pound superstar eventually found himself in the batting cages, where he showed that his swing is in need of serious repair. Yankees stars were quick to tutor him.

Antetokounmpo eyed the ball on a tee before taking a very unnatural looking initial hack, chopping the ball off and hitting it to his left. He failed to hit the ball during his next hack, swinging the bat and hitting the tee instead. Yankees players laughed at the mishap before giving the Bucks star another chance.

Yankees hitting coach Marcus Thames let the Antetokounmpo get in some more hacks after walking over and pushing his elbows down, making sure the NBA star was loose. Antetokounmpo knocked the ball to his right, sending it in the air. He lined up for a final shot before smacking a grounder up the middle.