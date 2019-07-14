Reds' Phillip Ervin records six hits in win over Rockies

July 14 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds left fielder Phillip Ervin tied a franchise record by recording six hits in the Reds' 17-9 victory over the Rockies.

Ervin had four singles, a double and a triple at Coors Field on Saturday night. He became the first Reds player since 1949 with a six-hit game.

"It feels amazing, especially when you come out and get the 'W.' I'm just happy we came out and I played well and we won," Ervin said.

Ervin posted Major League Baseball's first six-hit performance in a nine-inning game this season. Brewers veteran outfielder Ryan Braun had six hits in an 18-inning game against the Mets on May 4.

Teammate Nick Senzel called Ervin's performance "unbelievable."

"He's had a hell of a journey," Senzel said of Ervin, a former first-round pick who has bounced between the Majors and Triple-A Louisville seven times this year. "He's making the most out of his opportunity. I don't think it could happen to a better guy. Such a great dude. He can really play."

Ervin's batting average jumped from .280 to .357 in one game. He has one home run and nine RBIs in 20 games this season.

Cincinnati is 42-47 this season. The last-place Reds are only 5 1/2 games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central Division.