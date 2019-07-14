Cody Bellinger homers on 24th birthday in Dodgers' victory over Red Sox

July 14 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger celebrated his 24th birthday in style, crushing a home run over the right-field wall at Fenway Park.

Bellinger, a two-time All-Star, hit a 1-0 pitch from Boston Red Sox reliever Steven Wright for his 31st home run of the year Saturday night. He also singled in the first inning of the Dodgers' 11-2 victory over the Red Sox.

The Fenway Park crowd, filled with Dodgers fans, showered the young star with "M-V-P" chants.

"It's incredible," Bellinger said. "Our fans are traveling all over the world right now, they're swarming downtown Boston right now. ... Hats off to our fans."

Cody Bellinger just launched one to the moon on his 24th birthday (via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/xaYOIukrfn— ESPN (@espn) July 14, 2019

Bellinger is hitting .338 with 31 home runs and 73 RBIs this year. He is only five home runs away from reaching the 100-home run club.

Los Angeles is a Major League-best 61-33 this season. The first-place Dodgers have a 13 1/2 game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West Division.