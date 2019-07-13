Pirates' Francisco Cervelli says he'll catch again despite concussion risks

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli has suffered at least six concussions since 2009. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates veteran catcher Francisco Cervelli said he expects to catch again despite sustaining at least six concussions in the past 10 years.

After telling DK Pittsburgh Sports last week he was "done catching" for health reasons, Cervelli posted a lengthy message on Instagram on Friday. The longtime catcher wrote "saying that I quit from my catcher responsibilities is inaccurate. My hope is to catch again."

Cervelli admitted that he's thought about "my health beyond my baseball years," but he is working hard on his recovery. He added he is not working on catching in his rehab process to help the recovery process.

"I have nothing other than passion, gratitude, and love for what I do, for this sport," he wrote. "This isn't just a job for me. This is part of my life and I can't live life without injecting passion and energy, heart and mind into what I do, whatever that is."

Cervelli has not played since suffering a concussion May 25. He missed nearly a month last season after taking a foul tip off the facemask.

Cervelli was diagnosed with four separate concussions from 2009 through 2017.

Cervelli is hitting just .193 with one home run and five RBIs in 109 at-bats this year. He had a career-high 12 home runs and 57 RBIs for the Pirates last season.