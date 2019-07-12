Brewers sign former All-Star pitcher Shelby Miller to Minor League deal

Shelby Miller was an All-Star pitcher for the Atlanta Braves in 2015 but has been held back by injuries the last few years. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Former All-Star starting pitcher Shelby Miller has signed a Minor League contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.

ESPN and MLB Network reported Miller, 28, is headed to Milwaukee after he was released by the Texas Rangers earlier this month. Miller was 1-3 with an 8.59 ERA in 19 games (eight starts) for the Rangers this season.

Miller was an All-Star as recently as 2015, when he had a 3.02 ERA in 33 starts with the Atlanta Braves. Miller, who was only 24 that season, finished the year with a dismal 6-17 record because of poor run support.

Miller is 8-21 with a 6.89 ERA since the beginning of the 2016 season. He had Tommy John surgery midway through the 2017 season and pitched in only five games last year.

Miller is 38-56 with a 4.11 ERA since debuting with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2012.

Milwaukee is 47-44 this season. The Brewers trail the first-place Chicago Cubs by only 1/2 a game in the NL Central Division.