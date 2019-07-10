Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber became the second Indians player in franchise history to win All-Star Game MVP on Tuesday night. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber became the second player -- and first pitcher -- in franchise history to win All-Star Game MVP after his scoreless outing in Tuesday's All-Star Game.

Bieber, 24, struck out Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras, Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte and Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. in the fifth inning of the American League's 4-3 victory over the National League.

Bieber joined Sandy Alomar Jr. (1997) as the only Indians players to be named All-Star Game MVP. Coincidentally, Alomar won All-Star MVP the last time Cleveland hosted the All-Star Game.

"[I] kind of lost all feeling in my body," Bieber said. "But it's an incredible feeling now, now that it's kind of sinking in. Just to be able to do it in front of the home crowd and my first All-Star Game is definitely not something I expected."

Bieber was added to the American League's roster last Friday when Rangers pitcher Mike Minor requested to take the game off and rest. Bieber is 8-3 with a 3.45 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 112 1/3 innings this season.

The home crowd at Progressive Field gave the young All-Star a standing ovation as he left the field. He is the first pitcher since the Yankees' Mariano Rivera in 2013 to win All-Star Game MVP.

Alomar Jr., Bieber and Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez are the only players to win All-Star Game MVP in their home stadium. Martinez captured the award in 1999 with the Boston Red Sox when the game was played at Fenway Park.

"I don't think it's hit me," Bieber said, "and I don't know when it will, but it's going to hit me hard. I'm definitely looking forward to it. That's a pretty special thing to hear and to try to soak in."

Bieber's prize for winning All-Star Game MVP was a Chevrolet car of his choice. He picked a red Chevrolet Silverado.