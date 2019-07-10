July 10 (UPI) -- Houston Astros All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley received multiple standing ovations and hit an RBI double in Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game, his first game back in Cleveland since leaving the Indians last offseason.

Brantley, 32, started in left field and hit eighth for the American League. The home crowd loudly cheered as Brantley, who played in Cleveland from 2009 to 2018, took the field before Tuesday's 4-3 victory at Progressive Field.

Brantley drove in the game's first run with a two-out double off Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw in the second inning.

"I had some tingles down my spine," Brantley said. "I was trying to embrace the moment, enjoy the moment. I had a big smile on my face. I don't smile too much on the baseball field, but you get a reception like that, you have to smile."

Brantley celebrated the hit by raising both hands above his head. The four-time All-Star praised the fans for the "support they gave me throughout the 10 years I was here."

Brantley hit .295 with 87 home runs and 528 RBIs in 10 years with the Indians. He has a .324 average, 12 home runs and 46 RBIs in his first 84 games with the Astros.

Brantley will likely hear a similar ovation when the Astros play in Cleveland from July 30 to Aug. 1.

"We play for the fans," Brantley said. "To come back here and do it in front of them, playing left field and hearing the chants behind you make it all even more special."