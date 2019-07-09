All-Star Game: Michael Brantley, American League hold on for 4-3 win

Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley had an RBI double in Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Cleveland Indians fans gave pitcher Shane Bieber a standing ovation after the Indians star struck out three pitchers in Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman scored the American League's first run during Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley and the American League won its seventh straight MLB All-Star Game, taking down the National League, 4-3, at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Tuesday night.

The American League struck first on Brantley's RBI double in the second inning. The Astros outfielder, who played in Cleveland from 2009 to 2018, scored teammate Alex Bregman with a hit off Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw.

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was awarded the win after throwing a scoreless second inning in relief of Houston's Justin Verlander. Kershaw took the loss.

Minnesota Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco singled Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez home for the AL's second run in the fifth inning. Indians pitcher Shane Bieber excited the home crowd with three strikeouts in the top of the fifth.

Bieber was named All-Star Game MVP, the first Indians player to capture the award since catcher Sandy Alomar in 1997. Coincidentally, that was the last time Cleveland hosted the MLB All-Star Game.

The National League broke through on Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon's sixth-inning home run. Blackmon entered Tuesday hitless in eight career All-Star Game at-bats.

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts brought a run home with an RBI double play in the seventh inning. Rangers center fielder Joey Gallo took the first pitch he saw from Indians reliever Will Smith over the right-field wall later in the frame.

The National League loaded the bases with one out in the top of the eighth inning. Indians reliever Brad Hand induced a strikeout from Blackmon before Mets rookie Pete Alonso -- who won Monday's Home Run Derby -- drove in two with an RBI single to left-center field.

Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong and Alonso promptly pulled off a double steal. With his pitch count climbing, Hand forced Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Mike Moustakas to hit a pop up behind home plate. White Sox catcher James McCann made a falling catch to end the inning.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman struck out the side in the ninth inning for the save.