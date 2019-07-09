All-Star Game: Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco, battling leukemia, 'stands up to cancer'

July 9 (UPI) -- Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia last month, joined his teammates during the "Stand Up to Cancer" ceremony at Tuesday night's MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland.

Carrasco, 32, stood with manager Terry Francona and teammates Brad Hand, Francisco Lindor and Shane Beiber during a sixth-inning ceremony. Francona and his players held signs that read "I stand for Cookie," a reference to Carrasco's nickname.

Carrasco's sign: "I stand."

The Indians shut Carrasco down in May and placed him on the injured list in early June with an unspecified blood condition. The veteran right-hander recently told Dominican Republic news station CDN 37 he expects to pitch again this season.

Carrasco is 4-6 with a 4.98 ERA this season. He has an 83-66 record and a 3.78 ERA since debuting as a 22-year-old in 2009.

Carrasco has pitched his entire career with the Indians.