Jose Ramirez hits two home runs in Indians' win over Royals

Cleveland Indians star Jose Ramirez has only seven home runs this season after hitting 39 homers last year. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- After hitting just five home runs in his first 82 games this season, Cleveland Indians slugger Jose Ramirez hit two home runs against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

Ramirez celebrated Cleveland's 8-4 victory over the rival Royals -- and the final game in a three-game sweep -- with his first multi-homer output this year Thursday afternoon. The 26-year-old hadn't hit multiple home runs in a game since July 30, 2018.

"It feels really good to do that and, most importantly, help my team win," Ramirez said.

Ramirez added a stolen base and a well-executed double play in one of his best performances this season. The former All-Star is only hitting .217 with seven home runs and 33 RBIs this season.

Ramirez's two home runs Thursday matched his output from his previous 47 games combined. He had 39 home runs in 157 games last year.

"I feel stronger than normal," Ramirez said. "Let's see how it unfolds."

Cleveland is 48-38 this season. The Indians trail the first-place Minnesota Twins by six games in the AL Central Division but are only one game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the American League's second Wild Card spot.