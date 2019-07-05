New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez has 24 home runs this season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez's late three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays clinched an important victory at Tropicana Field.

With the Yankees up 5-3 in the 10th inning in Tampa, Sanchez crushed the first pitch he saw from Rays reliever Emilio Pagan into the upper-deck seats in left field Thursday night. Sanchez's 24th home run of the season measured at a projected 461 feet, according to MLB Statcast.

"I felt I hit it well, at the time I didn't know how far," said Sanchez, who was named the American League's starting catcher for next week's All-Star Game in Cleveland. "I definitely hit that one."

Sanchez is hitting .251 with 24 home runs and 57 RBIs this season.

New York is 56-29 this season after Thursday's 8-4 victory. The first-place Yankees have a 7 1/2 game lead over the Rays in the AL East Division.

Sanchez's home run bailed out All-Star closer Aroldis Chapman, who blew a 3-1 lead in the ninth inning. Chapman threw two wild pitches and loaded the bases with two outs before striking out Austin Meadows.

New York loaded the bases in the 10th before All-Star second baseman DJ LeMahieu lined a two-run single to left field. Aaron Hicks struck out, leaving LeMaheiu and Brett Gardner on base when Sanchez stepped up.

"It was maybe the furthest ball I've ever seen hit," LeMahieu said of Sanchez's home run. "I don't know what the Statcast was on it, but it's 500 feet, I don't care what anybody says."

Tampa scored a run in the bottom of the 10th, but David Hale closed out the game for his second save this season.

The Yankees are 8-2 against the Rays this season and 17-3 within the AL East since May 19.