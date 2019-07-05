Arizona Diamondbacks place OF David Peralta on IL

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks placed outfielder David Peralta on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

The team announced the move Friday, saying that Peralta was suffering from right AC joint inflammation. The move is retroactive to Thursday.

Peralta exited Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning. Tim Locastro replaced him in left field. The outfielder had an MRI on Thursday that revealed the inflammation, which remained from a previous right shoulder ailment.

Peralta has a .289 batting average with 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 44 RBIs in 72 games this season. He has a .347 average and 38 RBIs with runners in scoring position.

The D-Backs called up infielder Domingo Leyba from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move.