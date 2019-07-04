Yankees hit back-to-back homers in win vs. Mets

New York Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela is now hitting .307 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs this season. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Didi Gregorius and Gio Urshela hit back-to-back home runs to help the New York Yankees beat the New York Mets 5-1 Wednesday at Citi Field in Queens.

Yankees starter Domingo German was also dominant on the hill. The right-handed pitcher allowed five hits and one run in six innings, earning his 10th win of the season.

Outfielder Aaron Judge drew first blood for the Yankees. Judge smacked an RBI double off Jason Vargas in the top of the first inning, giving the Yankees the initial edge. Gleyber Torres plated Judge in the same inning with an RBI single.

The Mets' lone run came in the bottom of the opening frame, with Jeff McNeil hitting a solo home run off German.

RELATED Yankees broadcaster John Sterling to miss first game in 30 years

Torres struck out to begin the sixth inning, before Gregorius walked to the plate. The Yankees shortstop worked an even count against Vargas. He then crushed a 2-2 Vargas changeup over the right center field fence for his fourth home run of the season.

The 387-foot blast had an exit velocity of 99 mph and left the ball park in 5.7 seconds, according to Statcast.

The Mets opted to remove Vargas from the game after he surrendered the blast. Urshela then settled in against relief pitcher Wilmer Font. The Yankees third baseman quickly earned a 3-0 advantage in the count. Font then worked the count full before tossing in an 82.6 mph slider. Urshela smacked the offering over the left field fence, giving the Yankees a 4-1 edge.

Urshela's solo shot had an exit velocity of 101 mph and left the field in 4.8 seconds. The line-drive long-ball had a launch angle of 25 degrees.

Torres plated the final run of the game in the seventh inning on an RBI single.

Gregorius and Torres each went 2-for-4 in the win. Urshela was 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk for the Yankees. Vargas allowed seven hits and three runs in 5.1 innings for the Mets.

The Yankees battle the Tampa Bay Rays at 5:10 p.m. Thursday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. The Mets host the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:10 p.m. Friday in Queens.