Yankees' Minor League team earns record 38-2 victory

July 4 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees' Dominican Summer League team scored a Minor League-record 38 runs in a rout over the Minnesota Twins' DSL affiliate.

After going scoreless in the first inning, the DSL Yankees scored three runs in the second and nine runs in the third inning Wednesday. The Twins scored their two runs in the third inning before the Yankees made history.

The Yankees scored at least five runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings. The Twins held the Yankees to one run in the eighth inning before allowing three runs in the ninth.

The Rookie Advanced Ogden Raptors set the previous Minor League record for most runs scored in a single game with their 33-10 victory over the Helena Brewers on Aug. 27, 1995.

Seventeen of the Yankees' 31 hits went for extra bases. Every Yankee starter had multiple hits and scored multiple runs.

First baseman Brayan Jiminez went 4-for-7 with a team-high RBIs. Asdrubal Alvarez went 3-for-5 with a home run and 4 RBIs after entering in the fifth inning as a designated hitter.

Pitcher Luis Velasquez threw four shutout innings to record the save.

The Dominican Summer League is the only Latin American-based rookie league. Every Major League franchise but the Brewers and Indians has their own team; those two franchises have a cooperative team.