Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is hitting .272 with 20 home runs and 63 RBIs this season. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu smashed a 364-foot walk-off homer to lead his squad to a comeback victory over the Detroit Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader.

The White Sox beat the Tigers 7-5 in the first game Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Abreu's squad fell behind 5-2 after 6.5 innings before staging the comeback.

"Today [Abreu] put an exclamation point by finishing the ballgame," White Sox manager Rick Renteria told reporters.

"It completed a positive day for us. You had a lot of the pieces that are within the organization that are shining and doing well. I know it's one day, two games, but it's a movement in the right direction."

Ryan Cordell hit a two-run shot to get the White Sox to within a run of the Tigers in the bottom of the seventh inning. White Sox slugger Yoan Moncada tied the score with a sacrifice fly in the same frame. The score stayed tied a 5-5, prompting extra innings.

John Hicks plated Brandon Dixon with an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning, giving Detroit a 6-5 edge. The White Sox tied the score in the bottom of the inning on a solo shot from Moncada.

White Sox reliever Jose Ruiz struck out the side in the top of the 12th inning. Cordell grounded out to lead off the bottom of the frame for the White Sox. Zack Collins reached base with a walk and Leury Garcia singled before Tigers reliever Nick Ramirez struck out Moncada for the second out of the inning.

Abreu then walked to the plate and settled in against the left-handed pitcher. Abreu earned a 2-0 lead in the count, before Ramirez worked the count full. Ramirez tossed in a 78.9 mph changeup for the seventh offering of his exchange with the White Sox Slugger.

Abreu obliterated the changeup, sending it over the left field fence for his 20th homer of the season. The three-run shot had an exit velocity of 106 mph and left the field in 3.7 seconds, according to Statcast.

The White Sox first baseman was 2-for-6 with three RBIs and a run scored in the win. Garcia collected three hits for Chicago. Tigers right fielder Nick Castellanos was 4-for-6 with three RBIs, a run scored and a strikeout in the loss.

The White Sox host the Tigers in the final game of the series at 2:10 p.m. Thursday in Chicago.