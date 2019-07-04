Reds' Sonny Gray ties career-high with 12 strikeouts against Brewers

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray has a 3.59 ERA in his first year with the Reds. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 4 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts against the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park.

Gray pitched eight scoreless innings in the Reds' 3-0 victory Wednesday night. The first-year Red allowed only four hits and one walk on 111 pitches.

Gray credited his strong outing to catcher Curt Casali. The two were teammates for three years at Vanderbilt University and reunited with the Reds this season.

"Curt did an unbelievable job of balancing fastballs and curveballs and different variations of fastballs," Gray said.

Wednesday was only the second time this season a Reds starter pitched into the eighth inning. Lucas Sims threw 7 1/3 innings against the Pirates on May 29.

Gray is 5-5 with a 3.69 ERA in 17 starts this season. The Reds acquired him from the New York Yankees last offseason.

Cincinnati is 40-44 this season. The Reds trail the first-place Brewers by 4 1/2 games in the NL Central Division.