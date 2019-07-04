Cody Bellinger hits two home runs in Dodgers' walk-off win

July 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger hit two home runs, including a game-winning blast in the 10th inning, to give the Dodgers their fifth straight walk-off victory at Dodgers Stadium.

Bellinger hit a 1-0 pitch from Diamondbacks reliever Yoan Lopez over the right-field wall to clinch the Dodgers' 5-4 victory Wednesday night. The All-Star passed Duke Snider and Gil Hodges for most home runs by a Dodgers player before the All-Star Break with 29 home runs.

Bellinger also hit a 436-foot home run off starter Merrill Kelly in the second inning. He is hitting .345 with 29 home runs and 70 RBIs this season.

"I think I was feeling positive and confident going into the season, but I did not expect to do this," Bellinger said. "I don't think anyone would expect to do this."

Bellinger also had a walk-off walk against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. The Dodgers ended their previous homestand with walk-off home runs from rookies Matt Beaty, Alex Verdugo and Will Smith.

Los Angeles became the first team with five consecutive walk-off wins since the 2004 Oakland Athletics.

"You play through eight [innings] and you expect a walk-off," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "We just wonder who's going to be the next hero, and tonight it was Cody's night. That's why he's an MVP."

Bellinger has reached base safely in 43 of 44 home games this season, according to MLB.com. The exception came when he went 0-for-1 off the bench on June 20.

Los Angeles is 59-29 this season. The first-place Dodgers have a 14-game lead over the Colorado Rockies in the NL West Division.